Ellianos Coffee coming to Pike Road, East Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Florida-based drive-thru coffee chain will soon expand into east Montgomery County.

Ellianos Coffee is set to open two new locations in Pike Road and East Montgomery.

The Pike Road location will be located behind the Pike Road Eagle gas station off Exit 16. The East Montgomery location will be located next to Popeyes Chicken on Eastchase Parkway.

In addition to coffee, they offer sandwiches, smoothies and more.

The coffee shop is no stranger to the River Region. There are locations in Prattville, Pine Level and Millbrook.

No opening date has been announced, but construction is already underway for the Pike Road location.