PHOTOS: Georgiana Church Seeks Help Rebuilding after Wreck Destruction

by Alabama News Network Staff

Pilgrim Travelers AOH Church of God in Georgiana Destroyed after Truck Hits It – March 1, 2023 – WAKA 8

A church in Georgiana is seeking help with rebuilding efforts after a truck hit the church building and destroyed it.

As WAKA 8 has reported, a man crashed his pickup into Pilgrim Travelers Apostolic Overcoming Holy Church of God on Alabama 106 at around 2:15AM Sunday.

Alabama State Troopers say 28-year-old Seth Allen Glass of Georgiana failed to stop at a stop sign, hit the church and was killed.

Rev. Shirley Still has been pastor of the church for nine years, which has a congregation of about 22 members. It will celebrate its 67th anniversary in May.

The temporary home of the church will be the Georgiana Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.

Still says the congregation is praying for Glass’ family, who lost their loved one.

Still says the church will be rebuilt, but the congregation could use donations to help. The church is trying to set up a cash app and a GoFundMe account.

In the meantime, donations can be sent to: 126 Lilac Road, Georgiana AL 36033 in care of the Pilgrim Travelers AOH Church of God Rebuilding Fund.