Tommy Merrick Wins Special Election for Prattville City Council

by Alabama News Network Staff

Thomas “Tommy” Merrick has won a special election for a seat on the Prattville City Council.

The seat represents District 4. It became open when Jerry Starnes won the District 88 seat in the Alabama House of Representatives in the November elections.

Out of 400 votes cast, Merrick won 214 votes, or 53.5%. That means he won the seat against the two other candidates without the need of a runoff.

Antonio “Coach Bam” Richards had 136 votes, or 34%. Andrew “Allen” Buffkin had 50 votes, or 12.5%.

These totals are unofficial. Once they are made official, Merrick can be sworn in to the District 4 seat.