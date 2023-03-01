Millbrook Man Charged with Sending Threatening Messages to Stanhope Elmore Students

by Alabama News Network Staff

Millbrook police say a man has been arrested and charged with making threats to Stanhope Elmore High School students on social media.

Police say on Tuesday, they got several complaints from students who said they had received harassing messages on social media. Police say the students told school administrators that they had received threats from a former student, who used racial slurs and threatened physical harm, saying he would shoot them.

Police say even though the students were not on campus at the time the alleged threats were made, school officials put the school on a soft lockdown.

The Millbrook Police Department’s school resource officer made contact with each of the students. Reports that were made were forwarded to Millbrook Municipal Court, which issued four warrants for the alleged offender’s arrest.

Police say the suspect, 20-year-old Ethan Jones of Millbrook, was arrested and charged with four counts of harassing communications. Jones has been released on bond.