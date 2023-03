by Alabama News Network Staff

An Opp man has been killed in a crash involving two pickup trucks in Covington County.

Alabama State Troopers say 57-year-old Douglas Wayne Hurst was killed in the wreck, which happened at about 10:25 this morning on U.S. Highway 331 about two miles south of Opp.

Investigators say Hurst was driving a pickup that hit another pickup, which was driven by 26-year-old Mason Noah Brockman of Odenville. Brockman was taken to a hospital for treatment.