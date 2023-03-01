Repairs underway to historic bridge in Tallassee

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Benjamin Fitzpatrick Bridge in Tallassee is getting a makeover.

Starting Wednesday, March 1, the Alabama Department of Transportation painting and rehabilitation project will begin on the bridge that stretches across the Tallapoosa River.

In addition to painting, the bridge will undergo maintenance designed to extend the life of the bridge, including applying a selant to the concrete bridge deck.

Other work will include a new fence, removing and repairing areas of concrete, and performing minor repairs to steel, expansion joints and bearing.

Officials say lane closures are necessary for the safety of the people and the use of equipment needed to complete the project.

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly for delays from the lane closures and to be mindful of the equipment and people in the work zone.

ALDOT says lane closures will not be permitted Monday through Friday from 6-8 a.m. or 3:30-5:30 p.m.

The project is expected to last approximately 16 months.