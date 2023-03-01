Strong To Severe Storms Likely Friday

by Shane Butler

Meteorological spring is underway as March begins and it comes in like a lamb. Let’s hope it doesn’t go out like a lion! Definitely spring-like warmth in play around the area. This unseasonably warm spell will last through Friday. We expect temps to reach low 80s for highs. A cold front will enter the region Friday morning and push eastward through the state. Strong to severe storms are likely to move through the area. Some of the storms will be capable of producing a few brief tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning strikes, and brief heavy downpours. We’re on the backside of the frontal boundary Friday afternoon. Clearing skies along with cooler air invades the area. Temps will fall into the mid to upper 40s for overnight lows during the weekend. Daytime temps will still manage to reach the lower 70s for highs. Our mostly sunny and dry conditions over the weekend will spill over into Monday. Moisture will gradually be on the increase as another frontal system approaches the state. A few showers are possible late Monday and again on Tuesday. We’re thinking a better chance for rain beginning Wednesday and continuing through the later half of the work week.