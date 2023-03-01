Tallassee Man, Woman Charged with Capital Murder in Death of Woman Found in Macon County
A man and woman from Tallassee are each charged with two counts of capital murder following the death of a pregnant Montgomery woman whose body was found in Macon County.
The victim was identified as 39-year-old Jessica Bean. Her body was found in some woods on Friday, February 10.
According to court records, on or about February 5, 28-year-old Darrian Kennebrew stabbed her with a knife, killing her and her unborn son.
Those records state that at the same time, 25-year-old Desirea Driscol shot her.
The district attorney’s office intends on seeking the death penalty, according to WRBL-TV in Columbus, Georgia.
If you have any information about this case, call the State Bureau of Investigation at (800) 392-8011.