Tallassee Man, Woman Charged with Capital Murder in Death of Woman Found in Macon County

by Alabama News Network Staff

A man and woman from Tallassee are each charged with two counts of capital murder following the death of a pregnant Montgomery woman whose body was found in Macon County.

The victim was identified as 39-year-old Jessica Bean. Her body was found in some woods on Friday, February 10.

According to court records, on or about February 5, 28-year-old Darrian Kennebrew stabbed her with a knife, killing her and her unborn son.

Those records state that at the same time, 25-year-old Desirea Driscol shot her.

The district attorney’s office intends on seeking the death penalty, according to WRBL-TV in Columbus, Georgia.

If you have any information about this case, call the State Bureau of Investigation at (800) 392-8011.