Clean Up Effort in Selma Showing Noticeable Progress

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The clean up process continues in Selma after the January 12th tornado.

It’s now about halfway through the 30-day — 100-percent — federal cost share period. And some noticeable progress can be seen around town.

Although a considerable amount of progress has been made cleaning up debris — there’s still a long way to go in the recovery process.

“We’re gon’ make a good come back,” said Doris Taylor.

Taylor’s home sustained some major damage. But she knows she was left much better off than many others.

“Had to replace the roof. My yard was completely decimated,” she said.

Not very long ago — piles of debris left from the tornado — lined both sides of the street — but not anymore.

Debris removal trucks are now moving throughout the city picking up storm debris.

“I’m real happy to see the progress,” said Taylor.

“The crews are working very hard. They have our utmost appreciation for all they’re doing out here.”

Meanwhile — FEMA officials are urging anyone who was impacted by the tornado — to visit one of the two Disaster Recovery Centers located in the city — before it’s too late, especially people have gotten a letter — stating they’re ineligible for assistance.

“If you received an ineligibility letter that means there are a few things that are missing,” said FEMA Media Specialist Issa Mansaray.

“Sometimes the application is not complete. Or you did not provide some of the documents that FEMA requires. So, it doesn’t mean that that is the end.”

Dallas County EMA is hosting a town hall meeting Monday at Selma High School auditorium from 4 pm to 6 pm — to help people with the disaster assistance application process.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is March 16th.