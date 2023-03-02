Lowndes County deputies searching for missing man

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing man.

32-year-old Michael McCall, Jr. was last seen on Wednesday, February 15, in the area of Hayneville.

McCall, Jr. is described as 6’4″ and weighs approximately 200 lbs. McCall, Jr. also has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say McCall, Jr., who is known to frequent Montgomery, suffers from a mental health condition.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Michael McCall, Jr., you’re asked to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 334-548-2323 or call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.