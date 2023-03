by Alabama News Network Staff

BREAKING: Montgomery firefighters are battling a large church fire that is near downtown.

The fire is at Faith Full Gospel Baptist Church at 1931 Highland Avenue.

As you can see from the WAKA 8 Tower Cam, there is a large cloud of smoke. Ladder trucks can be seen and occasionally flames can be seen shooting up.

Stay with WAKA 8 as we get more information on this fire.