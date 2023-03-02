Montgomery man dead in early morning shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have opened up a homicide investigation following the death of a Montgomery man.

Officers and fire medics were called to the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Thursday.

Once they arrived, they found 26-year-old Fredrikis Head with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Heard was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he later died.

No suspects have been arrested in this case.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.