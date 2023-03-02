Montgomery Police Need Help in Homicide Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police need your help solving a woman’s homicide.

On Wednesday, February 11, at about 10:35 p.m., police and fire medics responded to the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival, units found the victim, 52-year-old Yvette Carter, who suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Carter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the identification of the suspect.

If you have a tip to help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP. You can remain anonymous.