Scattered Rain Thursday; Severe Storms Possible Friday

by Ben Lang

Thursday afternoon remains mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers. A few storms appear possible too. Temperatures peak in the low 80s again in many locations. Scattered showers or storms remain possible during the evening and Thursday night. Otherwise, the sky remains cloudy, and temperatures may not fall below 70°.

Strong to severe storms appear possible Friday. The storm prediction center places a slight (level 2/5) severe risk area across central Alabama, with a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk across far south Alabama. The main severe weather window runs from 6AM to 2PM in our area. Tornadoes appear possible, but damaging straight-line winds up to 60 mph look like the main hazard. Hail of 1″ size or large appears less likely.

Showers and storms arrive in a broken band Friday. Some locations may miss out on rain entirely. Rain amounts may remain below half an inch for the locations that see it. Sunshine may quickly return once the band of rain move east of any given location. Temperatures peak in the 70s to around 80° in most locations. Outside of storms, winds become breezy, with gusts potentially up to 40-50 mph. A wind advisory goes into effect Friday.

Friday night trends drier and cooler, with lows near 50°. The weekend looks mainly sunny/clear and pleasant. Temperatures peak in the 70s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Lows fall into the 40s each night. Low-end rain chances return Monday through Thursday next week. Temperatures trend warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 70s each day.