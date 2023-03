Selma Police Investigating Man’s Apparent Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Selma police are investigating what appears to be a man’s murder.

Police Chief Kenta Fulford says 20-year-old Quintarius Perkins appeared to have been shot while driving down Division Street. He then crashed into a utility pole.

Perkins was found unresponsive at around 8:30 this morning.

No arrests have been made.

If you have information about this shooting, call Selma Police at (334) 874-2190.