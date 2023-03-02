South Carolina Attorney Alex Murdaugh Found Guilty of Killing Wife, Son

by Alabama News Network Staff

A jury has found disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh guilty of brutally murdering his wife and younger son at the family’s property in 2021.

ABC News reports the jury reached the verdict after deliberating for nearly three hours Thursday after hearing five weeks of testimony from more than 70 witnesses , including Murdaugh himself.

He had denied committing the murders but admitted to lying to investigators and cheating his clients.

Jurors visited the family’s estate yesterday to see the crime scene before they started deliberations. The bodies of Margaret Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were found with multiple gunshot wounds near the dog kennels at the estate.

Alex Murdaugh, 54, who called 911 to report the discovery, was charged with their murders more than a year later. He faces 30 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son to bring sympathy to him and to distract from his financial wrongdoings.