Spotty Showers Today; Severe Threat Friday Morning

by Riley Blackwell

Thursday is starting off with clouds overhead and showers to our north. Isolated showers are possible throughout the day, but not everybody should be expecting rain. For tonight, clouds will be overhead with isolated showers and lows in the upper 60s.

Friday features a 2/5 Slight Risk for severe storms in the morning. Main threats will be damaging winds up to 60 mph, as well as the chance for brief tornadoes. The line of storms will be entering our western counties around 4am tomorrow morning, and exiting the state by noon! Highs will be in the low 80s and sunshine will be abundant by the afternoon.

Sunshine and low 70s will be around for the weekend, but 80s will be likely once again next week.