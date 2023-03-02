Strong To Severe Storms Still Possible Friday!

by Shane Butler

A frontal system will push eastward into the state early Friday. Rain and storms are likely along and just ahead of the front. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. The main threat will be damaging wind gust up to 60 mph. A few embedded tornadoes within a line of storms can’t be ruled out. Non-thunderstorm wind gust could reach 50s mph at times. Some of you could possibly lose power due to the strong winds. We expect the storms to be east of us by 1pm and our skies sunny along with temps in the upper 70s. Cooler air will eventually spill into the area overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Temps will bottom out in the upper 40s for lows. Mid 40s are likely Sunday morning. Both days are looking sunny and fairly mild for afternoon high temps. We should still manage mid to upper 70s for highs. We head into next week with moisture on the increase and our chance for rain going up. A few showers are possible Monday and Tuesday. More widespread rain is likely Wednesday into Thursday. Temps will be coming down quite a bit later that week. Afternoon highs will only manage lower to mid 60s. Even colder air will spill into the area Thursday night. Friday morning will start out in the mid to upper 30s. Definitely a sign winter isn’t done with us just yet.