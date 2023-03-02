Tornado Cleanup Volunteers Needed in Coosa County Saturday

by Alabama News Network Staff

FEMA says volunteers are needed for tornado cleanup efforts in Coosa County on Saturday, March 4.

Skilled and general volunteers are needed for cleanup and repairing or installing roof tarps in Equality.

All skill levels are welcome. Volunteers are asked to bring chainsaws, heavy equipment, rakes and shovels to help move debris to the curbside. Volunteers will need to wear long work pants, closed-toe shoes and work gloves. Volunteers under the age of 18 need to come with a parent/guardian.

The cleanup efforts will run from 8AM until 2PM. Lunch and snacks will be provided.

WHERE TO MEET:

Coosa County Volunteer Reception Center (VRC)

Rehobeth United Methodist Church

664 County Road 18

Equality, AL 36026

Those interested in volunteering can call (256) 935-9561 or email CoosaLTR@gmail.com.

Other volunteer opportunities will be announced at a later date.