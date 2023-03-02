What’s Happening: March 3-5

by Alabama News Network Staff

There are plenty of events happening across the River Region for you to check out this weekend, including the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma.

Events in Selma take place all weekend, which will culminate with the arrival of President Biden on Sunday. The bridge crossing reenactment takes place Sunday afternoon in remembrance of Bloody Sunday in 1965 and the Selma-to-Montgomery civil rights marches.

Other events include auto racing, a pottery date night and the return of the Santuck flea market in Wetumpka.

Watch the video to get the latest from Alabama News Network’s Savanna Sabb.