A Few Chilly Mornings Ahead

by Shane Butler

We will be on the backside of a frontal boundary over the weekend. High pressure returns and we’re looking at some really nice weather conditions for the first weekend of March. Mornings will start out a bit chilly with mid to upper 40s likely. Afternoon high temps will manage mid to upper 70s. We expect sunny days along with clear nights. Moisture returns early next week and that will cause us to introduce showers back into the forecast. There will be isolated to scattered showers possible each day through the workweek. Temps will hover in the low to mid 70s for highs and overnight lows in the 50s to lower 60s. It looks like a more significant weather system will approach late in the week and going into that following weekend. A rain/storm threat is likely then a rather drastic turn towards much colder air. Don’t believe winter is done with us just yet!