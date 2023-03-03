Local Kidney Recipient Shares his Journey with AKF

by Carrington Cole

The state of Alabama ranks first in the number of dialysis patients per capita in the United State. Over 1,000 Alabama residents are currently waiting for a kidney transplant.

Almost one year ago this month, James Belton was one of these Alabamians.

Mr. Belton kidney’s were failing and he had to be on dialysis for 8 years until a new kidney could be found.

Now, he’s healthier than ever and always trying to help other dialysis patients as they wait for their own kidneys to come their way. With all he does through the Alabama Kidney Foundation, they decided to make James Belton the honorary patient chair for the 2023 Montgomery Kidney Walk.

You can meet Mr. Belton at the Montgomery Kidney Walk that will take place Saturday May 13th at 9 a.m. For more information on how you can get involved in this year’s Kidney Walk, visit montgomerykidneywalk.org.