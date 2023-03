by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have launched a death investigation after a man’s body was found Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the 2200 block of East 6th Street around 1:15PM after getting a call about the body. The victim has not been identified.

Police say they a person of interested has been taken into custody.

If you have information to help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.