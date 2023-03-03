Montgomery County Mugshots from 02/16/23 – 02/28/23
All are innocent until proven guilty
BALDWIN, BENJAMIN – Attempted Murder
BLACKMON JR, KENNETH – Unlawful Possession of Control Substance
BROWN, JACOB – Theft of Property 2nd
CHEEKS, KATRINA – Robbery 3rd
CONN, LAVONTE – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs
COOK, ANDRE – Domestic Violence
EDWARDS, SAQUAN – Unlawful Possession of Control Substance
FELDER, LACARDO – Possession of Marijuana First Degree
FRANKLIN, TERRELL – Burglary 3rd
GEORGE, KEVIN – Probation Revocation
GORDON, CHRISTOPHER – Parole Violation
GUNTER, DUSTIN – SODOMY 1ST DEGREE
HENDERSON, BREANA – Theft of Property 3rd
HENDERSON, RONDALE – Robbery 1st
HODGE JR, LOUIS – Burglary 3rd
HOWELL, JOHNATHON – Burglary 3rd
IVY, KENYA – Burglary 3rd
JACKSON, ANTONIO – Violation of AL Sex Offender Registration and Community Notification Act
JACKSON-LEWIS, MICHAEL – Murder
MARUS, ALEXANDER – Conspiracy to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime
MITCHELL, DALVIN – Auto Burglary
PENDLETON, ANTONIO – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance
RICHARDSON, DEVANTE – On Loan from DOC
RUSSELL, ABDULLA – Auto Burglary
SANDERS, TIMOTHY – Attempted Murder
SAVAGE, RASHAUDEA – Theft of Property 3rd
SIMMONS, FREDRICK – Domestic Violence 3rd
SMITH, ABIGAIL – Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd
SMITH, JUSTIN – Arson 1st
SULLIVAN, JIONDA – Theft of Property 1st
TALLEY, MARQUEZ – Discharge Firearem into an Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle
THOMAS, CEDRIC – Capital Murder of Person Outside a Vehicle from the Vehicle
TOLES JR, ALVIN – Domestic Violence – Stragulation, Suffocation
TYLER, DEONTE’ – Domestic Violence 1st
WIGGINS JR, JAMES – Domestic Violence 3rd
WILLIAMS, DAVIS – Theft of Property 1st
WILLIAMS, MALIK – Robbery 1st
YOUNG JR, MELVIN – Criminal Trepass 3rd
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 02/16/2023- 02/28/2023.
