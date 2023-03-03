Montgomery County Mugshots from 02/16/23 – 02/28/23

All are innocent until proven guilty

by Alabama News Network Staff

BALDWIN, BENJAMIN – Attempted Murder

BLACKMON JR, KENNETH – Unlawful Possession of Control Substance

BROWN, JACOB – Theft of Property 2nd

CHATMAN, CHAD – Murder

CHEEKS, KATRINA – Robbery 3rd



CONN, LAVONTE – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

COOK, ANDRE – Domestic Violence

DELFIDIO, GABRIEL – DUI

EDWARDS, SAQUAN – Unlawful Possession of Control Substance

FELDER, LACARDO – Possession of Marijuana First Degree



FRANKLIN, TERRELL – Burglary 3rd

GEORGE, KEVIN – Probation Revocation

GORDON, CHRISTOPHER – Parole Violation

GUNTER, DUSTIN – SODOMY 1ST DEGREE

HENDERSON, BREANA – Theft of Property 3rd



HENDERSON, RONDALE – Robbery 1st

HODGE JR, LOUIS – Burglary 3rd

HOWELL, JOHNATHON – Burglary 3rd

IVY, KENYA – Burglary 3rd

JACKSON, ANTONIO – Violation of AL Sex Offender Registration and Community Notification Act



JACKSON-LEWIS, MICHAEL – Murder

JOSE, DOMINGO – DUI

MARUS, ALEXANDER – Conspiracy to Commit a Controlled Substance Crime

MITCHELL, DALVIN – Auto Burglary

PENDLETON, ANTONIO – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance



RICHARDSON, DEVANTE – On Loan from DOC

RUSSELL, ABDULLA – Auto Burglary

SANDERS, TIMOTHY – Attempted Murder

SAVAGE, RASHAUDEA – Theft of Property 3rd

SHINE, SENECA – Murder



SIMMONS, FREDRICK – Domestic Violence 3rd

SMITH, ABIGAIL – Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd

SMITH, JUSTIN – Arson 1st

SULLIVAN, JIONDA – Theft of Property 1st

TALLEY, MARQUEZ – Discharge Firearem into an Occupied Dwelling or Vehicle



THOMAS, CEDRIC – Capital Murder of Person Outside a Vehicle from the Vehicle

TOLES JR, ALVIN – Domestic Violence – Stragulation, Suffocation

TYLER, DEONTE’ – Domestic Violence 1st

WIGGINS JR, JAMES – Domestic Violence 3rd

WILLIAMS, DAVIS – Theft of Property 1st



WILLIAMS, MALIK – Robbery 1st

YOUNG JR, MELVIN – Criminal Trepass 3rd

