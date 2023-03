by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy police are investigating a three-car wreck that involved the death of a pedestrian.

Police say at about 6:41PM Thursday, they were called to the 1600 block of U.S. Highway 231 near the Walmart Supercenter.

That where they found three cars and a pedestrian involved in a crash. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 72-year-old Howard James Verner of Clayton.

No one else was hurt.