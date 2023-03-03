Reward Offered as Montgomery County Deputies Hope to Find Woman
A cash reward is now being offered as Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies seek to find a woman.
Deputies are looking for 42-year-old Janie Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald is wanted for domestic violence 2nd criminal mischief 1st degree. Court documents indicate that Fitzgerald caused damage to a spouse’s or former spouse’s property that exceeded $2,500.
Fitzgerald is described as 5’3″ and 160 pounds.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a reward that leads to her capture.
If you have information on her whereabouts, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.