Severe Storms Possible Friday; Weekend Sunshine

by Ben Lang

Strong to severe storms remain possible through 3PM Friday afternoon. However, recent indications suggest the risk remains greatest across the northern half of Alabama. However, locations near and north of highway 80 in our area lie within a slight (level 2/5) severe risk area. Locations between highway 80 and 84 lie within a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk. Straight-line wind gusts up to 60 mph are the primary severe hazard.

However, tornadoes appear possible, especially in our northern communities within the slight (level 2/5) severe risk area. Although, the tornado risk looks low. Outside of storms, winds gust up to 40-50 mph. A wind advisory continues until at least 3PM across our entire area. Sunshine appears possible Friday afternoon as storms depart. Temperatures warm to near or above 80° in many locations.

Friday night turns cooler with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. The weekend looks mainly sunny/clear with warm afternoons and cool nights. Temperatures peak in the low 70s Saturday and mid to perhaps upper 70s Sunday. Lows fall into the 40s each night. Temperatures remain warm through at least next Tuesday with low rain chances. Next Wednesday through Friday may trend cooler with chances for rain depending on the timing of our next weather system.