Strong to Severe Storms Possible Today

by Riley Blackwell

Strong to severe storms are possible this morning, as a line of storms is moving towards the state. As of 4:45 AM, there is a tornado watch for much of northern Louisiana and west Mississippi. Another tornado watch is likely for northwestern Alabama soon, but nothing has been mentioned for our area yet. We’re monitoring the potential for isolated cells to pop up ahead of the main line of storms, but that chance remains low today. Away from the main line of storms, we could see gusts as high as 40-50 mph.

Saturday is looking picture perfect, with sunny skies and noticeably cooler conditions with highs in the low 70s!

Sunday is looking like a repeat of Saturday, but temperatures and rain chances will be going back up for next week. However, rain chances will remain present through most days, but temperatures will be taking a big time hit late next week.