Baptist Health Hosts 2023 ‘Bun Run’ for Colon Cancer Awareness

by Carrington Cole

Baptist Health held their Colon Cancer Awareness run, the Bun Run.

More than 100 participants signed up to race in the River Region’s only colon cancer awareness run. The event had dozens of vendors and offered free colon cancer screenings. This is the second Bun Run to happen since 2020.

The event helps raise funds and bring attention to the disease, which is important because March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

“It’s just one of those things that I say a lot of people don’t want to talk about,” stated Elizabeth Williams who is the Community Events Manager at Baptist Health. “You don’t really want to have those conversations about colonoscopy and people think it affects just men. It’s men and women equally. People need that education in order to do things for prevention.”

Visit the Cancer Wellness Foundation website for more information on how you can donate and help in the fight against colon cancer.