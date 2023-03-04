Clear And Cool Saturday Night, Sunny And Warm Sunday

by Ben Lang

Saturday was a mainly sunny and warm day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures peaked in the mid and upper 70s in many locations. Saturday night turns cooler, with lows in the mid and upper 40s and a clear sky. Sunday looks sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday night lows fall to around 50°. Temperatures trend warmer Monday, with highs near or above 80°. The sky remains mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with a very low rain chance.

The rain chance remains low, but not zero Tuesday through Thursday. Tuesday looks partly cloudy, but Wednesday and Thursday could be mostly cloudy. Each day looks warm, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances rise as the next weather system arrives in the southeast Friday into Saturday. With warm temperatures still in place, there could be enough instability for thunderstorms. However, severe weather potential looks unlikely at this time.