Jubilee Parade & Festival Highlight Saturday Events

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The second full day of activities at the Bridge Crossing Jubilee — included the Jubilee Parade — the annual street festival — and a whole lot more.

The Saturday line-up featured nearly two dozen separate events in all.

Hundreds of people kicked off Jubilee Saturday — at the annual Jubilee Parade. Folks lined up along Broad Street bright and early — to get a good spot to see it.

“My baby love the motorcycles,” said Dhakoda Sallie.

“I like to see everyone’s faces coming out supporting Selma. I just love everyone coming together really,” said Ke’shaye Savage.

Organizations, clubs and family groups are showing up in droves to participate in the Jubilee 2023.

“I’m having a great time. I’m enjoying this. It’s nice to see people out and about in Selma,” said Nina Swain.

“I came with a friend. And we came to check out the parade,” said Jeffrey Battle.

“Wanted to walk across the bridge. Check out the block party as well. It’s people from all across the world that came down to Selma, Alabama.

The Jubilee Festival featured dozens of vendors.

Plus live entertainment — highlighted by Rapper Lil Scrappy and Lenny Williams.

The day’s events also included — the Good Trouble Summit at Selma University — the Miss Jubilee Pageant — and the Freedom Flame Awards.

Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock of Georgia is among this year’s Freedom Flame Award honorees.