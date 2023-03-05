Very Warm And Mainly Dry Early This Week

by Ben Lang

Sunday was another sunny and warm day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures soared into the 70s and even low and mid 80s in far south Alabama. Sunday night turns cooler with lows in the 40s to around 50° at sunrise Monday, while the sky remains mostly clear. Monday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Stray showers appear possible in far south Alabama during the afternoon, but most locations remain dry.

Tuesday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm with only isolated showers. High temperatures peak near 80° in most locations. Clouds may increase Wednesday through Thursday, but only isolated showers appear possible each day. Wednesday could be cooler with highs in the 60s, but high temperatures rebound into the 70s Thursday. Friday features a higher chance for rain and possibly storms. However, severe potential looks low at this time.

Next weekend looks like it could be a bit drier, but run-to-run model consistency remains low at this time. Temperatures could turn cooler too, with highs potentially only in the 60s with lows in the 40s Sunday and next Monday.