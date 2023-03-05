WATCH: President Biden Lands at Maxwell Air Force Base to Go to Selma for Bridge Crossing Jubilee

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Joe Biden spent part of his day in our area to attend the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma, which marks the 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

The president was aboard Air Force One, which landed at about 1:20PM CST at Maxwell Air Force Base. He was greeted by various military dignitaries before climbing aboard the Marine One helicopter to the short flight to Craig Field near Selma.

The president’s visit will include remarks on stage at the foot of the Edmund Pettus Bridge before crossing the bridge. This re-enactment pays tribute to those who crossed the bridge on March 7, 1965, but were beaten by Alabama State Troopers shortly afterward. They had been marching for civil rights and voting rights.

That day, Bloody Sunday, led to the Selma-to-Montgomery march later that month and the passage of the Voting Rights Act, which was signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson in August of 1965.