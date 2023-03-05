WATCH: President Biden Speaks in Selma at the Bridge Crossing Jubilee

by Alabama News Network Staff

Here is President Biden’s complete speech from the Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma.

The president spoke for 20 minutes at the foot of the bridge before he locked arms with others, including U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, the Rev. Al Sharpton and the Rev. Jesse Jackson to lead thousands across.

In his speech, Biden remembered the late Georgia Congressman John Lewis, who had been beaten on Bloody Sunday, March 7, 1965. Biden and Lewis were both a part of the 2020 Bridge Crossing Jubilee when Biden was running for president and Lewis was battling cancer. Lewis died later that year.

“Everyone should know the truth of Selma,” Biden said today. He says the fight must continue for voting rights, which he says is under assault. Biden said Alabama failed to create a second Black-majority Congressional district when the lines were redrawn following the 2020 Census. He also said another assault weapons ban needs to be passed.

Biden also took time to address the January 12 tornado that destroyed parts of Selma, including an area not far from the bridge up Broad Street. He says the federal government is paying 100% of the cost of debris removal and it will be a part of the recovery efforts until the work is finished.

The president was introduced by Charles Mauldin, who was a 17-year-old foot soldier in 1965. Others who spoke before the bridge crossing reenactment included Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr., civil rights activist Faya Rose Toure and Congresswoman Sewell.