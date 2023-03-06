1 dead, 1 injured in Selma nightclub shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Selma police are investigating a shooting at a nightclub that killed one person and injured another.

Police were called around 2:00 a.m. Saturday to Good Vibes Lounge in the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 14.

Once they arrived, officers heard shots being fired inside the nightclub.

After making entry into the club, officers found Tyron Stallworth on the floor with a gunshot wound. Stallworth was transported to Vaughan Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Officers also found another victim, identified as Trent Woods, with multiple gunshot wounds. Woods was transported to Vaughan Regional Medical Center and later airlifted to UAB Hospital for treatment.

Police ask anyone with information pertaining to this case to contact the Selma Police Department at 334-874-2190.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.