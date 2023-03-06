$5,000 Reward Offered in Cold Case Murder of Expectant Mother in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward to help solve the 2011 murder of an expectant mother in Montgomery.

The body of 19-year-old Arkita Stevenson was found in the 200 block of Fleming Road at around 6:46AM on Tuesday, April 26, 2011. Investigators say she had been shot.

They say she was nine months pregnant when she was killed.

The Stevenson family is still searching for answers.

The Montgomery Cold Case Task Force has accepted the case. The $5,000 CrimeStoppers reward is for information that leads to the identification and arrest of anyone responsible for the fatal shooting.

If you have a tip to help investigators, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.