Montgomery Police Make Murder Arrest

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have made an arrest following the discovery of a man’s body.

Police have charged 33-year-old Jarrett Dotson of Montgomery with murder in the death of 34-year-old Antonio Fortson, also of Montgomery.

Friday afternoon, Fortson’s body was found in the 2200 block of East 6th Street. His body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

Police say at first, the cause of death wasn’t known, which prompted a death investigation. New evidence has determined that this case is a homicide, according to police.

Police say Dotson was arrested today.