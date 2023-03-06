Very Warm, Sunshine Through Tuesday; Late-Week Rain

by Ben Lang

Monday looks like another very warm day across central and south Alabama. Temperatures peak in the low to mid 80s with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. A stray shower or two may occur in far south/southwest Alabama during the afternoon or evening. However, the vast majority of our area remains rain-free. Clouds increase Monday night with lows falling to 60° at most.

Sunshine may increase by Tuesday afternoon, but isolated showers appear possible. Temperatures warm to near 80° in most locations again. Wednesday and Thursday look more cloudy with isolated showers. Afternoon temperatures look warm but not as warm, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain and perhaps storms appear much more likely Friday as a weather system moves into the southeast. Severe potential remains low at this time.

Some rain may linger into Saturday, but another round of rain and perhaps storms may materialize Sunday. Rain departs Monday, and temperatures may turn cooler on the backside of the system, with highs in the 60s.