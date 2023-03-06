Warm but Sunny Monday!

by Riley Blackwell

Monday is starting off mostly clear along with slightly cooler temps! Most of us are in the low 50s as of 4:30am. Sunshine will be ABUNDANT throughout the day for today, but it’s going to be warm once again. Highs will be in the mid to potentially upper 80s. Clouds will roll in mainly after midnight, and lows will be in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will start off with passing clouds and maybe a shower or two. We will still see sunshine throughout most of the day, and highs will still be in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy but a LOT cooler, with highs in the low 70s and upper 60s. Rain chances will start to climb come Thursday, and rain chances will remain present through the next several days afterwards. Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will likely be well below average, with highs in the low to mid 60s!