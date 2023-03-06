Weather Pattern Change Ahead

by Shane Butler

We continue with a fairly mild weather pattern for a few more days but a pattern change is lurking. For now, high pressure centered east of us is helping to provide us a warm southerly wind flow. Temps will continue to manage 80+ degree warmth through Tuesday afternoon. A frontal boundary will push through the area late Tuesday and that allows some cooler air to spill into the state. Highs will drop into the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. Wednesday and Thursday look mainly dry for us but another frontal system will bring more widespread rain to the area Friday. A more significant surge of cooler air spills into the state behind this boundary. Morning lows will bottom out in the upper 30s to lower 40s over the weekend. Saturday will turn out to be fairly decent with mostly sunny skies. We’re back into clouds and rain activity as another frontal system arrives Sunday. Another round of rain is likely for the area. The wet weather moves out and we’re starting out with mostly cloudy and cool conditions early next week. Definitely some temperature swings over the next few weeks. It’s looking like a return to cooler temps and this may be the trend through mid March.