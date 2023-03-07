A Cooler Weather Pattern Ahead

by Shane Butler

We’re on the backside of a frontal boundary and you’re going to notice a change in our weather the next few days. The 80+ degree warmth is done for now. We’re going to be trending a bit cooler until further notice. Daytime highs will drop into the 60s and 70s while overnight lows hover in the 40s and 50s. We’re dry on Wednesday but rain returns to the area Thursday and sticks around for Friday. It doesn’t look like anything strong or severe this time around. We see a return to mostly sunny and dry conditions for Saturday but rain is quickly back over us Sunday. We’re thinking maybe a rumble of thunder or two and that seems to be about it for this system. Next week is looking dry and cooler through midweek. Highs will only manage the 60s and lows in the lower to mid 40s.