AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll: Alabama Drops after Loss to Texas A&M
Alabama has dropped two spots in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll following its loss on Saturday to Texas A&M.
The Crimson Tide is now No. 4 after being ranked second. Texas A&M climbed from No. 24 to No. 18 with the 67-61 victory in the final game of the regular season.
Auburn remains unranked, even with its 79-70 win over then-No. 12 Tennessee. The Volunteers fell five places to No. 17.
AP TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL (FIRST-PLACE POINTS IN PARENTHESES; SEC TEAMS IN BOLD):
|1. Houston (58)
|29-2
|1522
|1
|2. UCLA (3)
|27-4
|1452
|4
|3. Kansas
|25-6
|1368
|3
|4. Alabama
|26-5
|1343
|2
|5. Purdue
|26-5
|1274
|5
|6. Marquette
|25-6
|1218
|6
|7. Texas
|23-8
|1100
|9
|8. Arizona
|25-6
|1042
|8
|9. Gonzaga
|26-5
|1031
|10
|10. Baylor
|22-9
|961
|7
|11. UConn
|24-7
|847
|14
|12. Kansas St
|23-8
|838
|11
|13. Virginia
|23-6
|791
|13
|14. Miami
|24-6
|761
|16
|15. Xavier
|23-8
|641
|19
|16. Saint Mary’s
|25-6
|587
|17
|17. Tennessee
|22-9
|573
|12
|18. Texas A&M
|23-8
|507
|24
|19. Indiana
|21-10
|481
|15
|20. San Diego St.
|24-6
|370
|18
|21. Duke
|23-8
|293
|–
|22. TCU
|20-11
|193
|22
|23. Kentucky
|21-10
|138
|23
|24. Creighton
|20-11
|133
|–
|25. Missouri
|23-8
|66
|–
Others receiving votes: Oral Roberts 54, FAU 53, Utah St. 32, Providence 26, Iowa St. 23, Northwestern 16, West Virginia 15, Pittsburgh 10, Toledo 10, Coll of Charleston 9, Michigan St. 9, VCU 8, Boise St. 7, Iowa 5, Southern Cal 5, Memphis 3, Maryland 3, Vanderbilt 3, Arkansas 2, Drake 1, North Texas 1.
