AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll: Alabama Drops after Loss to Texas A&M

Alabama has dropped two spots in the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll following its loss on Saturday to Texas A&M.

The Crimson Tide is now No. 4 after being ranked second. Texas A&M climbed from No. 24 to No. 18 with the 67-61 victory in the final game of the regular season.

Auburn remains unranked, even with its 79-70 win over then-No. 12 Tennessee. The Volunteers fell five places to No. 17.

AP TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL (FIRST-PLACE POINTS IN PARENTHESES; SEC TEAMS IN BOLD):

 

1. Houston (58) 29-2 1522 1
2. UCLA (3) 27-4 1452 4
3. Kansas 25-6 1368 3
4. Alabama 26-5 1343 2
5. Purdue 26-5 1274 5
6. Marquette 25-6 1218 6
7. Texas 23-8 1100 9
8. Arizona 25-6 1042 8
9. Gonzaga 26-5 1031 10
10. Baylor 22-9 961 7
11. UConn 24-7 847 14
12. Kansas St 23-8 838 11
13. Virginia 23-6 791 13
14. Miami 24-6 761 16
15. Xavier 23-8 641 19
16. Saint Mary’s 25-6 587 17
17. Tennessee 22-9 573 12
18. Texas A&M 23-8 507 24
19. Indiana 21-10 481 15
20. San Diego St. 24-6 370 18
21. Duke 23-8 293
22. TCU 20-11 193 22
23. Kentucky 21-10 138 23
24. Creighton 20-11 133
25. Missouri 23-8 66

Others receiving votes: Oral Roberts 54, FAU 53, Utah St. 32, Providence 26, Iowa St. 23, Northwestern 16, West Virginia 15, Pittsburgh 10, Toledo 10, Coll of Charleston 9, Michigan St. 9, VCU 8, Boise St. 7, Iowa 5, Southern Cal 5, Memphis 3, Maryland 3, Vanderbilt 3, Arkansas 2, Drake 1, North Texas 1.

