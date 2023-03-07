Montgomery Man Shot and Killed

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

22montgomeryhomicide

The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the death of a Montgomery man.

On Monday at about 11:40PM, police and fire medics responded to the 1100 block of Ann Street in reference to a person shot. Police say 32-year-old Reginald Neal was found with a fatal gunshot wound.  

That location on Ann Street is between Walmart and Interstate 85.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers  at (334) 215-STOP.

 

 

Categories: Crime, Montgomery Metro, News
Tags: , ,

Related Posts