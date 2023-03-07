Two People Killed in Selma Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Selma police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead.

Police say at about 11PM Sunday, they were called to the 100 block of Cummings Circle. That’s where they found Cameron Struggs dead of gunshot wounds.

While officers were on the way to the scene, they saw a car with its flashers on. Police say that car was carrying a second victim, Lakin Smith, to the Vaughan Regional Medical Center emergency room. Police say Smith later died of her injuries.

Police have released no other information. If you have a tip to help with the investigation, call Selma police at (334) 874-2190.