Warm Tuesday Afternoon; Temps Cool Down Tomorrow

by Riley Blackwell

Tuesday will start off with passing clouds and maybe a shower or two. We will still see sunshine throughout most of the day, and highs will still be in the low to mid 80s. A weak cold front will be pushing through, and that will help our lows ease into the mid 50s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy but a LOT cooler, with highs in the low 70s and upper 60s. Rain chances remain slim to none.

Rain chances will start to climb come Thursday, and rain chances will remain present through the next several days afterwards. Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will likely be well below average, with highs in the low to mid 60s!