Cooler Temperatures Hang Around a While!

by Riley Blackwell

Wednesday is starting off a little on the cooler side after yesterday’s cold front moved through the area. While this morning will be mostly clear, clouds will be rolling in later today, but fortunately these clouds will not be holding any rain. Highs today will only be in the low 70s and some folks may struggle to get out of the upper 60s! Clouds will be overhead tonight with spotty showers possible, lows will be in the upper 50s.

Thursday will start off cloudy with isolated showers around the area. Rain chances will be increasing throughout the day, and rain could be heavy at times especially in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Cooler temperatures will be hanging around through the weekend, with a high rain chance for Friday. Another system will move through Sunday, and this will have a great impact on our temperatures next week! Daytime highs will be in the low 60s and upper 50s, while morning lows will be in the low 40s and upper 30s!