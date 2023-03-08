Periods Of Rain And Storms Ahead

by Shane Butler

We’re trending a bit cooler over the next several days and facing a more significant cool down next week. Daytime highs will drop into the 60s and 70s while overnight lows hover in the 40s and 50s. It’s going to be an active weather pattern with periods of rain. Our first round will come through with scattered showers and possibly a few t-storms Thursday. Round two comes in with rain and a few storms ahead of a frontal boundary. It doesn’t look like anything strong or severe this time around. We see a return to mostly sunny and dry conditions for Saturday but rain is quickly back over us Sunday. We’re thinking maybe a rumble of thunder or two and that seems to be about it for this system. Next week is looking dry and cooler through midweek. Highs will only manage the 60s and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.