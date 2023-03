by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged a man with capital murder in another man’s shooting death.

Police say they’ve charged 30-year-old Isaiah Gipson of Montgomery with killing 26-year-old Fredrikis Heard, also of Montgomery.

Police say Gipson was arrested today and is being held without bond.

Investigators say Heard was found shot in the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue at around 12:45AM Thursday, March 2. He died at a hospital.