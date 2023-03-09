A Brief Cold Snap Ahead

by Shane Butler

An unsettled weather pattern remains over us through Friday morning. Periods of rain and even a few storms will work through the area. We still believe most of the storms will stay below severe storm criteria. There could be a few storms that may produce hail and gusty winds. We’re on the backside of a cold front Friday afternoon. Northerly winds will usher in some much cooler air. We will see temps fall into the lower 40s early Saturday morning. Temps will rebound to near 70 degrees under sunny skies Saturday afternoon. Another frontal system will pass through our area Sunday. This system will bring rain and storms through here. Some of the storms could be strong. The main threats will be gusty winds and hail. We get that system out of the way and we’re back to sunshine and dry conditions early next week. High pressure builds over the deep south and that should keep our weather quiet for a few days. A surge of much colder air will be spilling into the state Tuesday. Temperatures will plunge into the mid to upper 30s by Wednesday morning. This would be cold enough for area of frost to form. It’s a brief cold snap as we head right back into the 70s by Thursday afternoon. Looks like another potential rain maker head into the area going into that following weekend.