Deadline to Apply for Disaster Assistance a Week Away

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The deadline for January 12th storm victims to apply for federal disaster assistance — is only a week away.

FEMA officials say the deadline for people impacted by the storm to apply for federal assistance — is March 16th.

They say both Disaster Recovery Centers in Selma — will shut down on the deadline.

So tornado victims only have until then — to get face to face — one-on-one help — to apply for disaster assistance from FEMA or SBA.

Issa Mansaray is a FEMA Media Relations Specialist.

“The deadline is fast approaching. That is March 16th, which is barely a week. So we are encouraging all those that have been affected by the January 12th disaster to come into the Disaster Recovery Centers and apply,” he said.

One Disaster Recovery Centers is located at the Edmundite Bullock Center on Broad Street. And the other is at the Felix Heights Center on Medical Center Parkway.

Both are open from 8 am to 6 pm — Monday through Saturday.